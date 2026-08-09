In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Queen
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|-
|95-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.