In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours