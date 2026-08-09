In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Mist Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Mist
|Brand
|Hero
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.