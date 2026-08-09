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HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs Urban Club 125

Hero Splendor iSmart vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Urban club 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 65,000₹ 91,259
Mileage60.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2048 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg115 kg
Height
1110 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm770 mm
Width
726 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
113.2 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular DiamondMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,4991,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25094,821
RTO
5,3807,585
Insurance
5,8696,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,339

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