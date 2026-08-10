In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm