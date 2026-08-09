In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-