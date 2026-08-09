In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours