Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs XL100

Hero Splendor iSmart vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Splendor iSmart vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Xl100
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,000₹ 44,998
Mileage60.0 kmpl55 to 55 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc99.7 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm4.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc99.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateCentrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm51 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49953,200
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25044,999
RTO
5,3802,699
Insurance
5,8695,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
    From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
    24 Jan 2024
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    The 2023 Hero Splendor Plus gets low interest rates; buy now, pay in 2024, and an exchange bonus of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000
    2023 Hero Splendor Plus: Offers available this festive season
    19 Oct 2023
    The Hero GIFT brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers
    Hero MotoCorp rolls out special offers for festive season. Xoom, Splendor, & Passion get updates
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     