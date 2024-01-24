In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Splendor iSmart vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Xl100 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 65,000 ₹ 44,998 Mileage 60.0 kmpl 55 to 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 113 cc 99.7 cc Power 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm 4.4 PS PS