In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS