In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS