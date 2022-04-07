|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Carburetor
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹78,499
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,250
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹5,380
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹5,869
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,687
|₹1,625