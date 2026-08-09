In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|5.4 PS PS