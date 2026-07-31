In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|11.38 PS PS