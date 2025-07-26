In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.5-10.2 PS PS