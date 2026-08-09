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HomeCompare BikesSplendor iSmart vs Jupiter 125

Hero Splendor iSmart vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,000₹ 78,100
Mileage60.0 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc124.8 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L5.1 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm163 mm
Length
2048 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg108 kg
Height
1110 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm765 mm
Width
726 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49990,380
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25078,100
RTO
5,3806,248
Insurance
5,8696,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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