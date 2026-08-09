In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.15 PS PS