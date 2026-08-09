In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.88 PS PS