In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-