In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Sport 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Sport 63
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|60-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours