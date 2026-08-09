In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)