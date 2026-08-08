In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Lithino 2.0
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 71,990
|Range
|-
|70-85 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.