In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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