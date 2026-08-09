In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes