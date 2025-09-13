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Hero Splendor iSmart vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 65,000₹ 83,793
Mileage60.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity113 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS PS

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2048 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg106 kg
Height
1110 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
726 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc124.3 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,4991,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25083,793
RTO
5,3809,503
Insurance
5,8696,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,152

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