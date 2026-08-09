In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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