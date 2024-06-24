In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Buzz
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.