Hero Splendor iSmart vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Buzz
BrandHeroStella Automobili
Price₹ 65,000₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage60.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2048 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
726 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah2.16 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49999,161
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25095,000
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8694,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,131

