In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Galaxy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Galaxy
|Brand
|Hero
|Raftaar
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 51,900
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-