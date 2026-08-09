In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours