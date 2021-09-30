HT Auto
Hero Splendor iSmart vs Ola Electric S1

Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
EMI
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Ola S1 range of electric scooter models have finally received the much-awaited MoveOS3 software update which brings to life several key promises that Ola Electric has been making for quite some time now. While a number of the new updates put the focus on the fun aspect of the electric scooter model, there are also several key convenience options, the biggest being the Hypercharger network now avai...

Read More

Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 3 review: Frills and fun, with generous dose of convenience

