In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-