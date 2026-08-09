In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Ridge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Ridge
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 70,096
|Range
|-
|84 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2-3 Hours