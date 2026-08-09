In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Freedum Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Freedum
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|70-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hours