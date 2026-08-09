In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Faast F2F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Faast f2f
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours