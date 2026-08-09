In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-