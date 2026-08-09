In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|E2go
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours