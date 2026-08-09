In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)