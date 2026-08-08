In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.