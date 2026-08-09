In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-