Hero Splendor iSmart vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49953,054
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25049,781
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8693,273
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,140
