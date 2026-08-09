In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Hero
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-