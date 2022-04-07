|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113.2 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹78,499
|₹51,750
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹67,250
|₹51,750
|RTO
|₹5,380
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,869
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,687
|₹1,112