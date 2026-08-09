In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Hero
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours