In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|-
|65-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-