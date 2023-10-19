Saved Articles

Hero Splendor iSmart vs Komaki MX3

In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49995,000
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25095,000
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6872,041

