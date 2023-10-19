In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Splendor iSmart or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less