In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Zoom
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.