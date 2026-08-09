In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Zing engine makes power & torque 250 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Zing
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.