In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Kollegio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Kollegio
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 45,990
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-