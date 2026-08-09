In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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