In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Hero
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours