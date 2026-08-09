In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-