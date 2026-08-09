In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes