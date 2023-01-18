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Hero Splendor iSmart vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Splendor ismart Leo
BrandHeroHop Electric
Price₹ 65,000₹ 84,360
Range-95-120 km/charge
Mileage60.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.44 kWh
Engine Capacity113 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Splendor iSmart Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2048 mm1940 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
116 kg77 kg
Height
1110 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm800 mm
Width
726 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113.2 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersShock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUpright Telescopic Forks
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah1.44 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,49988,194
Ex-Showroom Price
67,25084,360
RTO
5,3800
Insurance
5,8693,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6871,895

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