In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS